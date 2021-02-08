Afro-Grooves with Chanice Diante

https://hollins.zoom.us/j/96128505770 Join Chanice for a cardio dance class that incorporates movement inspired by the Afro diaspora. This high energy class is all about the grooves and you are expected to bring all your moves. All levels encouraged! Chanice Holmes (Chanice Diante) ’15, is an educator, international choreographer, and professional dancer. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance from Hollins University and her Master of Science in kinesiology from Louisiana State University. As an educator, she works at Dancing Grounds and serves as the program manager and artistic director for Dance for Social Change. Sponsored by the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice and cultural and community engagement at Hollins. Free and open to the public.