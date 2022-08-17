Albert Newberry, Solo Piano
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Albert Newberry, Solo Piano Hello all! This recital is both a farewell concert before I head off to Indiana and marks my return to classical piano after a little hiatus. It will take place at Hollins University in Talmadge Recital Hall (Bradley Hall). Hollins requires that you provide PROOF OF VACCINATION upon entrance. FREE ADMISSION.
