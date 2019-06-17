All-Sports Camp: Ages 8-14

When: June 17-20; 9 am-12 pm

Cost: $99; In partnership with Roanoke County Parks & Rec; register at roanokecountyparks.maxgalaxy.net

Campers will have the opportunity to sample a variety of sports and activities including basketball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, swimming, lacrosse, and an indoor climbing wall. Camp sessions will be led by college coaches from the Hollins athletics program and participants will learn basic fundamentals of each sport. Campers are required to bring their own age-appropriate equipment.