Let your daughter spend part of a week with Hollins University learning a wide variety of sports including basketball, volleyball, tennis, soccer, rock climbing, and swimming. Each day campers will experience two different sports where they will be instructed on the basics of the sport from university coaches. This camp is perfect for allowing your daughter to experience a wide variety of sports from positive female role models. Register for All Sports Camp for Girls, ages 7-14. https://roanokecountyparks.com/camps