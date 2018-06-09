American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists is an intimate and focused discussion with featured artists and performers of American Realness. Artists will share art-making processes, techniques, and inspirations; providing insight into how the individual makers are conceptualizing ideas and transforming those ideas into performative work. The American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists will be hosted by M.F.A. dance faculty member Noémie Solomon and AR founder Benjamin Pryor.