American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists

Google Calendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists is an intimate and focused discussion with featured artists and performers of American Realness. Artists will share art-making processes, techniques, and inspirations; providing insight into how the individual makers are conceptualizing ideas and transforming those ideas into performative work. The American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists will be hosted by M.F.A. dance faculty member Noémie Solomon and AR founder Benjamin Pryor.

Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - American Realness: Dialogue with the Artists - 2018-06-09 16:00:00