American Realness @ hollinsdance mfa

Jumatatu m. poe & Donte Beacham

<em>Let 'im Move You: Hollins Edition</em>

Founded, directed, and curated by Thomas Benjamin Snapp Pryor, American Realness returns to hollinsdance mfa for a second summer, bringing artists from New York and international stages to Roanoke for intimate and transformational performances. Since 2010 American Realness has drawn attention to the work of subversive and marginalized artists in an effort to refocus the legacies of American dance and performance in the art historical cannon. Queer, brown, and feminist perspectives have been amplified out of New York, across the US, and around the world

On June 8 and 9, 2018 American Realness takes over Hollins theatre, presenting Michelle Ellsworth’s quirky and sincere <em>Preparation for the Obsolescence of the Y Chromosome</em> in the Upstairs Studio Theatre and <em>Jumatatu m. poe & Donte Beacham’s Let ‘im Move You: Hollins Edition </em>in an intimate audience configuration set on the Hollins Theatre Mainstage.