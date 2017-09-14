American Shakespeare Center Touring Company: "The Taming of the Shrew"

Direct from the stage of the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, VA, the ASC on Tour delivers seriously fun Shakespeare to audiences at festivals, colleges, high schools, and performing arts centers throughout the U.S. The ASC On Tour invites audiences to enjoy shows that are produced as Shakespeare’s troupe performed them—on a bare stage and surrounded by audience members who share the same light with the actors, each of whom play multiple roles. This highly interactive style allows the ASC on Tour to forge a sense of community between performers and audience rarely found in theatre today, and enables our audience to understand and enjoy these classic works.

This hilarious comedy is much more than a “battle of the sexes”; it is also a profound look at the necessity of “play” in our lives. This production includes Shakespeare’s <em>Induction</em>, which presents the Kate and Petruchio story as a play within the play. Blending romantic comedy and outlandish farce, Shakespeare gives us a love story of psychological liberation and the mysteries of being married.

Funding provided by English and creative writing, Hollins Activity Board, First-Year Experience, and a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Music at 7 pm. Curtain at 7:30 pm.

$10 general admission. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.