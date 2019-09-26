An Evening with Filmmaker Su Friedrich

Join us for a lecture by filmmaker Su Friedrich who has directed 23 films and videos since 1978, which have been featured in 18 retrospectives at major museums and film festivals, including one at the Museum of Modern Art in 2007. The films have been widely screened at film festivals, universities, and art centers, have been extensively written about, and have won numerous awards, including Grand Prix for Sink or Swim at the Melbourne International Film Festival. Her DVD collection is distributed by Outcast Films. She teaches video production at Princeton University.