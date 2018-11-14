Prize-winning investigative reporter and best-selling author Jodi Kantor, who helped expose Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse allegations and ignite the #metoo movement, will speak at Hollins.

Admission is free, but tickets are required for this special event. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hollins-distinguished-speaker-series-jodi-kantor-tickets-51159411176 to register.

Kantor and fellow reporter Megan Twohey broke the Weinstein story in October 2017 in The New York Times. Their work has played a significant role in shifting attitudes and spurring new laws, policies, and standards of accountability around the globe. Together with a team of colleagues who revealed harassment across industries, they were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Kantor and Twohey also received a George Polk Award, the McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage from the University of Georgia, and honors from the Los Angeles Press Club and the Canadian Journalism Foundation. They are writing a book on the Weinstein investigation and sexual harassment, forthcoming from Penguin Press.

Prior to her work on the Weinstein story, Kantor’s reporting brought about changes in policies and operations at Starbucks and Amazon. Her article on working mothers and breastfeeding inspired two readers to create the first free-standing lactation suites for nursing mothers, now available in hundreds of airports and stadiums.

For six years, Kantor wrote about Barack and Michelle Obama. Her best-selling book, <em>The Obamas</em>, about their behind-the-scenes adjustment to the jobs of president and first lady, was published in 2012.

“An Evening with Jodi Kantor” is sponsored by Hollins’ Distinguished Speakers Fund.