An Evening with Mel Sherrer '13

Sherrer completed her B.F.A. in English at Hollins and her M.F.A. at Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. As a native Virginian, she incorporates her southern roots and knowledge of sonic aesthetic into poems which have reverence for place, time,and societal evolution. She is currently the managing poetry editor for <em>South 85 Journa</em>l, and she regularly interviews writers for literary blogs. She currently lives in Las Vegas. Black History Month event.