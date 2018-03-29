An Evening with Pamela Pierce: "It Takes a Thousand Voices to Tell a Single Story"

Filmmaker and Producer Pamela Pierce will discuss the development of an idea and production with tribal members of the film <em>A Thousand Voices</em>. The award-winning documentary is about the inherent power of Indigenous Women and the impact of European invasion in the Southwest. The title comes from, “It takes a thousand voices to tell a single story”. This film is guided by members of 12 tribes. There will be a brief introduction prior to the film viewing and comments and discussion following the film. The film is 57 minutes. Reception to follow. Pierce is the founding partner, president and CEO of Silver Bullet Productions, a nonprofit educational film company. Women's History Month event.