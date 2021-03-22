“I will be discussing who I am: My journey after Hollins as a Black woman in grad school; entering the workforce; starting an adult life and family; managing my mental health; starting and running a successful business; and writing a book that I’m proud of. All while navigating myself AND the world as a Black woman.” ---Danielle Branche-Brown ’12 As a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, Danielle is trained in understanding how to see things relationally, not just individually. She is versed in locating where behaviors, beliefs, ideas, and feelings originate, how they affect our lives and relationships, and how to effectively manage and/or change them. Email Laura Miller, lmiller1@hollins.edu , to request the Zoom link. Please include your Zoom username.