Annual Hollins Classics Symposium

The Hollins classics department is pleased to announce the Hollins Classics Symposium for the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, April 6, from 4:30 – 8 pm! Unfortunately, we cannot gather in person, but a webinar format can allow for a broader audience and more lively Q&A. Our theme this year is Divine Minds and our two speakers and topics are: 4:30 pm Sarah Iles Johnston (OSU), “How the Gods’ Minds Work: What Greek Myths Can Tells Us” 7 pm Kathryn Caliva (Hollins), “Deception and Persuasion: Divine Speech Acts in the Homeric Hymns” Please email csalowey@hollins.edu if you have any questions about joining the webinar.