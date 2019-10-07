Annual Hollins Classics Symposium

Annual Hollins Classics Symposium "Epic Profanations: Conjuring Homer in the 21st Century" 4:30 pm, Keyne Cheshire, professor of classics, Davidson College "Resurrecting the Rage from its Grave on the Page: Translating The Iliad as Orature" Talmadge Recital Hall, Bradley 8 pm, Pinckney Benedict, professor of English, Southern Illinois University "The Page that Becomes Immortal: Borges, The Odyssey, and Virtual Reality" Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
