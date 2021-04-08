Annual Science Seminar Keynote Speaker: Susan Campbell, Ph.D.

"Mechanism of seizure development: Switching roles and gut feelings" Campbell completed her Ph.D. in neurobiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is currently an assistant professor in the department of animal and poultry sciences at Virginia Tech. The main focus of her scientific career has been devoted to studying epilepsy and mechanisms involved in seizure development. Campbell's research group is interrogating novel mechanisms that lead to seizure development by combining electrophysiology and clinically relevant seizure models. Please email bhale2@hollins.edu for the Zoom link.