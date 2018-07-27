Art Director Nicole de las Heras

Nicole de las Heras is an art director at Random House Children’s Books, where she oversees board books, picture books, leveled readers, and early chapter books. Over the course of her career, she has designed and art directed books that include <em>New York Times </em>bestsellers, and her work has been recognized at the New York Book Show. Some of the many books she has worked on are <em>The Wonderful Things You Will Be</em> and <em>Snow & Rose </em>by Emily Winfield Martin;<em> The Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library</em> and <em>Welcome to Wonderland</em> series by Chris Grabenstein; the <em>Hello World </em>original board book series by Jill McDonald; <em>Littles and How They Grow</em>, written by Kelly DiPucchio and illustrated by AG Ford; <em>My Journey to the Stars</em>, written by Scott Kelly and illustrated by André Ceolin; <em>Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag</em>, written by Rob Sanders and illustrated by Steven Salerno; and <em>A Castle Full of Cats </em>by Ruth Sanderson.