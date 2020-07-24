Art Director Sasha Illingworth

Sasha Illingworth received her B.F.A. in illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design. After graduating, Illingworth started her design career at HarperCollins Publishers, and instantly fell in love with the book making process. She is currently the executive art director at Little Brown Books for Young Readers, where she oversees the design of a diverse list of books including; picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, illustrated middle grade novels, and teen novels. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Free and open to the public by registration only. Contact details for registration will be posted in June.