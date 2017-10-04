Art Exhbition Opening and Reception: "An Almost Unnoticed Quietus--Sabbatical Work by Jennifer Anderson Printz"

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

An associate professor of studio art at Hollins, Anderson Printz exhibits nationally and internationally. The works presented in this exhibition were created during Anderson Printz’s recent sabbatical at Artist House, St. Mary’s College, Maryland; as artist-in-residence at La Cité Internationale des Arts, Paris, France; and at her home studio. Opening reception 5 pm; lecture 6 pm.

Expanding the Notion of Drawing: Workshop with Jennifer Anderson Printz

Fri, Nov 30, 6 pm

Free. Advance registration required: lramsburg@hollins.edu or (540) 362-6081

Meditation Mondays

Oct 9, 16, 23, 30, Nov 6, 13, 27, Dec 3, 10, 17, 12:30 pm

