Grace Lin is a New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of children’s books. She has won the Newbery Honor, Caldecott Honor, and Theodor Geisel Honor as well as being a National Book Award finalist. As a small child and a voracious reader, Lin could not identify with any of the characters in the books she was reading. Her dream in life was to write and illustrate children’s books and in doing so she has also become an advocate for diversity. This exhibition will feature 36 of Lin’s illustrations from the following books: A Big Mooncake for Little Star; Where the Mountain Meets the Moon; Starry River of the Sky; When the Sea Turned to Silver; Thanking the Moon: Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival ; and Round is a Mooncake: A Book of Shapes . Exhibit through September 18. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Mask and proof of vaccination required.