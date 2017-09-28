Art Exhibition: "Drawn from the Vault"

This exhibition of drawings from the permanent collection includes a variety of media and styles, and includes portraiture, landscape, and non-objective work. Ranging in date from the 19th into the 21st century, many of these works have rarely been on public view. Exhibit through December 10. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Curator’s tours: Tues, Oct 3, Nov 7, Dec 5, 12:30 - 1 pm.