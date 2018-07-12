Art Exhibition: "Eric Fitzpatrick-Southern Culture Series"

Born and raised in Roanoke, artist Eric Fitzpatrick is beloved in Southwest Virginia, known for his paintings of landmark buildings, local hangouts, area musicians, street scenes and area personalities. Fitzpatrick has worked as a full-time professional artist for over 35 years. He earned his B.A. at Virginia Tech, studied painting at the University of Georgia, and completed two fellowships at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. His work is in private, corporate, and museum collections throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

Fascinated by the way Southerners are taught to view their past, Fitzpatrick turns his characteristic style to exploring those defining stereotypes in his <em>Southern Culture Series</em>. Bordering on caricature, this work exaggerates these stereotypes, forcing the viewer to confront their own (often unconscious) cultural assumptions.

Exhibit through September 23. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.