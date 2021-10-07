After earning her B.F.A. from the University of Minnesota and her M.A.L.S. ['07] from Hollins, Melissa Warp has constructed a career in design and illustration. Using layered design and interactive media, she explores contemporary land use and contrasts today’s outlook with past viewpoints. She explains, “My hope is that through interacting with the pieces in this show the user can directly alter some of the landscapes and see that these transitions being made have great impact.” Exhibit through December 12. The museum is open by appointment.