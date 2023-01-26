Mark A. Reynolds has worked with graphite, pen and ink, watercolor, pastel, and other drawing media for over 30 years, developing interpretations of principles found in Euclidean and philosophical geometry. This exhibition consists of drawings and watercolors recently donated to the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum by the artist. These are part of Reynold’s decades-long “Phi Series” of artworks which involve geometry of the Golden Section. They utilize a discovery made by Hollins Professor Emeritus Stephen Wassell that involves relationships found between two of the five Platonic Solids: the dodecahedron and the icosahedron. Reynolds explains, “Part of the joy I experienced when I began to make these works was in the fact that no one, to my knowledge, had ever realized (or at least documented) that these relationships were present, waiting to be found in the ancient and revered Five Platonic Solids.” This exhibition and its related programs are sponsored in part by the city of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission. Through April 23. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.