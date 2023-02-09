Maine-based artist Andrea Sulzer uses a variety of materials to deconstruct and create complex visual collages. Sulzer writes, “A desire to build a history with material, form, and ideas, alongside a determination to maintain an openness and freedom within this search, drives my work. It’s a constant pull between building a foundation and dismantling it, always trying to get closer to the underlying rhythm of and motivation for making things.” Sulzer began her career in biology and languages, earning B.A., M.A., and M.S. degrees. She went on to receive her M.F.A. in drawing from the Glasgow School of Art in 2004 and currently teaches at the University of Southern Maine. Through April 23. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.