Art Exhibition: &quot;Behind the Scenes at the Museum&quot;

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Using selected works from the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum’s permanent collection, student curators put theory into practice in this exhibition which is the culmination of the spring class, Behind the Scenes: Principles and Practice. Exhibit through April 26. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
