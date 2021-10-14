Art Exhibition: "Duo-Donna Polseno and Richard Hensley"
This exhibition presents recent ceramic works by Hollins faculty emeriti and Floyd-based artists Donna Polseno and Richard Hensley. Polseno is known for hand-built figures; Hensley has gained renown for his work in glazes and wheel-thrown vessels. Exhibit through December 12. The museum is open by appointment.
