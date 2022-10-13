The occupation of a body is one of the very few universal experiences, the portrayal of which often attempts to convey or subvert imagined ideals of society at any given time and place. Plural Possibilities explores the gendered construction and deconstruction of the body and its representations. From figurative studies and intimate self-portraiture to fictional narratives, the exhibition offers a survey of multiple media and artistic strategies that span from abstract expressionism to contemporary photography. In dialogue, the artworks consider questions of possession in relation to scientific inquiry, societal constructs, pleasure, and the act of looking. The way in which artists portray their subjects, themselves, and humanity more broadly can both uphold and redefine societal ideals of the body and its many forms. Exhibit through January 8. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Masks are required.