Art Exhibition: "Reunion-Gina Louthian Stanley '00"
Every summer, Hollins alumnae/i are welcomed back to campus to celebrate their college days and their accomplishments since then. The museum features an alumnae/i artist in conjunction with this event. Through June 21. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
