Art Exhibition: &quot;Reunion-Gina Louthian Stanley &#39;00&quot;

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Every summer, Hollins alumnae/i are welcomed back to campus to celebrate their college days and their accomplishments since then. The museum features an alumnae/i artist in conjunction with this event. Through June 21. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Education & Learning, This & That
