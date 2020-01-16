This exhibition presents over 100 works selected from over 40 years (1973-2019) of photography-making by Robert Sulkin. His work has spanned the history of photography technology in the 20th and 21st centuries from glass lantern slides to Photoshop. A member of the Hollins University faculty since 1980, Sulkin is an award-winning photographer whose work has been featured in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions including the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, VA, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VA. Sulkin states: “In the broadest sense, my work deals with the futility of the individual attempting to cope in a technology driven world spinning out of control. As such, it is a personal response to a world that controls me more and more even as I understand its workings less and less.” This exhibit and its related programs are sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission. Exhibit through March 29. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.