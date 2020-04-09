Art Exhibition: "Women Working with Clay-10 Years of Telling the Story"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Including one work by each of the 50 women artists who have presented with the Women Working with Clay Symposium which has occurred annually since 2011, this exhibit will be shown during NCECA at the Valentine Museum, Richmond, VA (March 24-28) and at Hollins University. Exhibit through June 10. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
