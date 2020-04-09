Art Exhibition: &quot;Working Group on Slavery&quot;

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

As Hollins University continues to reconcile its past and present, students will use archival materials and current research to portray Hollins’ history with enslaved persons on campus. Exhibit through April 26. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
