Art Exhibition: Annette Polan--"Covert Autobiography"

Polan is a renowned portrait painter and professor emerita at the Corcoran School of Art George Washington University, Washington, D.C. The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum will present a solo exhibition of Polan’s recent work in conjunction with her 50th reunion at Hollins. The unusual combination of media in this series includes sculpture, painting, printmaking, and relief. <em>Covert Autobiography </em>explores the aging process, concentrating on a series that “incorporates images of nature to explore issues of gender and age in our culture as well as in [Polan’s] own life. It investigates aspects of a single, mature woman who although powerful and confident, can feel disenfranchised, muted, or invisible.” Exhibit through September 17. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.