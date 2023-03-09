Art Exhibition: Suzanne Schireson-Aftercare

Painter Suzanne Schireson writes, “A dream of solitary space is contradictory in this moment. As a mother in quarantine, I occupied more of my time with those I care for, making flashes of solitude particularly rare and inspiring... I find it is important to share a range of experiences and promote the multitude of ways that caretakers construct their lives.” Schireson uses high-keyed color in her paintings to depict women engaging in provisional studio structures during marginal hours of the day. In conjunction with the exhibition of her paintings, Schireson will help guide the EDWM in a completely new endeavor: transforming gallery space into ad-hoc studio space for creators who have been otherwise occupied with additional caretaking responsibilities during the pandemic. The EDWM will make this studio space available during regular museum hours to provide a place outside of the home for caretakers to focus on thinking about and making art, discussing pertinent issues (childrearing, caretaking, or art-related topics), and creating community. Exhibit through May 7. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. This exhibit and its related programs are sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission.