Art Exhibition Continues: "An Almost Unnoticed Quietus--Sabbatical Work by Jennifer Anderson Printz"

An associate professor of studio art at Hollins, Anderson Printz exhibits nationally and internationally. The works presented in this exhibition were created during Anderson Printz’s recent sabbatical at Artist House, St. Mary’s College, Maryland; as artist-in-residence at La Cité Internationale des Arts, Paris, France; and at her home studio. Exhibit through December 20. Exhibit through December 10. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.