Art Exhibition Continues: "Ben Hatke-Nobody Likes a Goblin"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Shenandoah Valley-based author and illustrator Ben Hatke tackles expectations and prejudice in his children's book Nobody Likes a Goblin . This exhibit presents 40 watercolors allowing viewers to walk their way through the book, plus sketchbooks to show Hatke's working process. Exhibit through September 15. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That