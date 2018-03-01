Art Exhibition Continues: "Bright Lights-Jim Hyams"

An exhibition of 10 lighted sculptures and the original prints that inspired them. Roanoke art collector Jim Hyams pays homage to artists whom he considers “bright lights” in the art world. These include: Christo, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Sol LeWitt, Roy Lichtenstein, Louise Nevelson, Claes Oldenburg, Robert Rauschenburg, and Ettore Sottsass. This exhibit reveals the power and impact of living with art. Exhibit through March 25. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.