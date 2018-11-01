Art Exhibition Continues: "Christian Benefiel-Sculpture"

Maryland-based artist Christian Benefiel focuses on sculpture and installation using found and discarded materials. Using physics to construct his large-scale sculptures, Benefiel connects science and art in a highly visible way: his work relies on the concepts of fulcrum, counterweight, and tension. As a professor at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV, he brings an educator’s perspective to art display and creation. Exhibit through December 16.

Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.