Art Exhibition Continues: "Images of Social Justice from the Segura Arts Studio"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
This exhibition, on loan from the Segura Arts Studio, features prints by artists whose work emphasizes social justice. Through artists including Enrique Chagoya, Vincent Valdez, Maria Tomasula, Faith Ringgold, Sue Coe, Carrie Mae Weems, and others, museum visitors will find new outlooks from underrepresented cultural groups on racism, politics, oppression, and environmental concerns. Exhibit through December 9.
Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That