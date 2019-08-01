Art Exhibition Continues: "Mary Jane Begin-Mapping the Imagination"
Mary Jane Begin is a professor in the illustration department at the Rhode Island School of Design and an award-winning children's book illustrator and author. Her latest picture books are My Little Pony: Under the Sparkling Sea and The Dragons on Dazzle Island published in collaboration with Hasbro. Exhibit through September 8. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
