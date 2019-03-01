Art Exhibition Continues: "Momoyo Torimitsu-Somehow I Don't Feel Comfortable"

Installation artist Momoyo Torimitsu pushes the boundaries of viewer comfort and investigates the phenomenon of “cuteness syndrome” with oversized inflatable pink bunny rabbits. The artist writes, “A bunny is one of the stereotyped images of cuteness: an innocent, pure, small something that should be protected… This oversized bunny I created that looks down on you doesn’t seem cute anymore – it’s kind of disturbing.”

Torimitsu works in a variety of forms, including sculpture, installation, video, photographs, performance, and site-specific projects. Her work is inspired by the hypocritical imagery of corporate culture and media stereotypes of cuteness and happiness, reexamined through the lenses of irony and humor. Born in Japan, Torimitsu earned her B.A. from Tama Art University in Tokyo. She has lived and worked in New York since 1996, when she joined the P.S. 1 International Studio Program. Torimitsu received grants from Rema Hort Foundation and Asian Cultural Council, and she completed residencies with Art Omi International in Ghent, NY, and ISEA in collaboration with National University of Singapore’s computer science laboratory. Torimitsu has had numerous solo and group exhibitions and installations nationally and abroad. This exhibition is sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission. Exhibit through April 28. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Opening reception 6-8 pm.

#howcuteistoocute?