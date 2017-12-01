Art Exhibition Continues: "Obsessive Collage-Matthew Cusick, Tom Nakashima, Diane Samuels"
Using torn paper and repurposed newspapers, magazines, and maps, Matthew Cusick, Tom Nakashima, and Diane Samuels build large-scale, painstakingly detailed works of art. Pushing the boundaries of collage, they create symbolic “mind’s-eye landscapes,” “log piles,” and the transcription of entire novels in microtext. Exhibit through Sunday, January 21. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
