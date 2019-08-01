Art Exhibition Continues: "Power, Beauty, and Justice-Works by Women Artists from the Collection"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Expanding on the exhibition Power and Beauty , this exhibition highlights artwork from the museum's collection by contemporary women artists. Exhibit through September 8. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
