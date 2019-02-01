Art Exhibition Continues: "Power and Beauty-Women Artists from the Collection"

In 2005, the inaugural exhibition for the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum featured the powerful work of Carrie Mae Weems and culminated in the acquisition of a photograph from the artist's Kitchen Table Series. To celebrate the past 15 years of hosting exhibits on the first floor of the Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center and to honor museum benefactor Siddy Wilson, museum director Jenine Culligan has curated an exhibition highlighting artwork from the museum's collection by contemporary women artists. Exhibit through February 10.

Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.