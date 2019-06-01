Art Exhibition Continues: "Reunion-Rosalind Waiwaiole '14"
Hollins alumna Rosalind Waiwaiole works out of her studio in Rocky Mount, VA. Her work consists of oil, cold wax, encaustic, and mixed media. Exhibit through June 16.
Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
