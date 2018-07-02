Art Exhibition Continues: "Shadra Strickland-Illustrations"

Shadra Strickland studied design, writing, and illustration at Syracuse University and completed her M.F.A. at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. She won the Ezra Jack Keats Award and the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award for New Talent in 2009 for her first picture book, Bird, written by Zetta Elliott. Strickland co-illustrated Our Children Can Soar, winner of a 2010 NAACP Image Award. She currently teaches illustration at Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, Maryland, and travels the country conducting workshops and sharing her work with children, teachers, and librarians. This exhibition will feature illustrations from a selection of Strickland’s award-winning books. Exhibit through September 2.

Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.