Art Exhibition Continues: "Susan King-Chronicles of a Southern Feminist"

King is known both for her writing and her skillful bookmaking. She began making books after she moved to Southern California in the 1970s to be part of the experimental Feminist Studio Workshop. She went on to become the studio director of the Women's Graphic Center at the Woman's Building, working closely with Judy Chicago and other pioneer feminist artists. She has since returned to her roots in Kentucky, and continues to create books and ephemera. Her work is in major collections including The Getty Center Research Institute Library, Bel Air; the Bibliothèque Nationale, Paris; the Museum of Modern Art Library in New York; and the Victoria and Albert Museum Library, London.