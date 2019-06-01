Art Exhibition Continues: "Women Working with Clay"

In conjunction with the ninth annual Women Working with Clay Symposium held each summer at Hollins University, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum presents an exhibition of work by these well-known artists in the world of contemporary ceramics: program director Donna Polseno; assistant director Dara Hartman; presenters Jen Allen, Beth Lo, Liz Lurie, and Tip Toland; keynote speaker Lydia Thompson; and endnote speaker Cynthia Bringle. This symposium emphasizes the creative process from every level while looking at the particular aspects and points of view that may be unique to women working in clay. Exhibit through June 12. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.