When the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum was established in 2004, selected works of art from across the Hollins University campus officially became part of the museum’s permanent collection. Since then, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum has relied primarily on gifts and donations to shape its current collection of just over 1,500 works of art. This exhibit focuses on contemporary artist prints acquired by the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum during the years 2010-2020, including lithographs, etching, screen prints, woodcuts, and monoprints. In 2011, the Andy Warhol Foundation donated seven screen prints by Warhol in addition to a collection of his original polaroid photographs. Regional art collector James W. Hyams gifted the museum 34 prints in 2020, 15 of which are on view, portraying a wide variety of styles and media. Other works on display draw from a purchase made from Segura Art Studio at Notre Dame University following a 2018 exhibit titled Images of Social Justice. The exhibition also includes gifts by individual donors. By nature, recent acquisition exhibits tend to pull together disparate objects. Together, these works provide a broad view of printmaking from the last three decades of the twentieth century and into the twenty-first. Exhibit through April 24. The museum is open by appointment .