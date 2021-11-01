Art Exhibition Continues: "DESIGN(H)ER-Works by Contemporary Women Graphic Designers"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
DESIGN(H)ER celebrates the leadership and achievements of women in design. Featuring the work of emerging to internationally-recognized designers, this exhibition demonstrates the range of design practice and diversity of practitioners active today. Exhibited works and their accompanying design materials range from high profile commercial product designs to small-scale community projects. Exhibit through December 12. The museum is open by appointment .
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That