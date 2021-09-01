Roanoke native Dorothy Gillespie was an early feminist artist best known for her colorful, large-scale metal sculptures. 2020 marked the centennial of her birth; through the artist’s son, Gary Gillespie Israel, the Dorothy Gillespie Foundation has coordinated a multi-venue celebration of this anniversary. Working with the foundation, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum joins Roanoke College, Radford University, the Taubman Museum of Art, Birmingham-Southern College, the University of Central Florida, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, and others across the nation in exhibiting Gillespie’s artwork in conjunction with this milestone. Exhibit through October 3. The museum is open by appointment .